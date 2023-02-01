SIBA Business Awards 2023 Entry Deadline Extended to 12th February

Share Tweet Share Email

The entry deadline for the SIBA Business Awards 2023 has been extended to the 12th February to ensure even more businesses from across the beer, brewing, retail and hospitality industry are able to enter.

Launched for entries late last year, the 2023 awards will for the first time include a new “Empowering People” Award, which seeks to highlight the best breweries in the UK to work for by empowering and supporting their teams and championing inclusivity and diversity.

The new award will put a spotlight on independent craft breweries who go above and beyond for the members of their team; empowering people to achieve more in their professional career, introducing initiatives and incentives which create a positive working environment, making efforts to promote diversity and inclusivity, or providing benefits or support mechanisms which encourage a happier healthier life for employees.

“The brewing sector is an incredibly hands-on and collaborative industry and the wellbeing of employees is at the forefront of all successful brewing businesses. This new award seeks to highlight the breweries in the UK who are not only supporting their staff but helping them to have a happier, more successful working life.” Neil Walker, SIBA Business Awards Chair of Judges.

The SIBA Business Awards seek to congratulate excellence in the brewing industry across a variety of categories, from pump clip, can and bottle design, to efforts taken by brewers to make their business more sustainable, innovative or successful, as well as naming the UK’s best pubs, bars and retailers of craft beer from independent breweries.

The new categories introduced last year for the “UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Retailer – Online”, “UK’s Best Independent Craft Brewery Webshop” and “Community Engagement” will also return for the 2023 Awards following huge interest from the industry.

“The SIBA Business Awards have evolved in response to changing consumer habits over recent years, as more people look to purchase beer online or discover their local brewery taproom. Independent craft breweries are embedded in their local communities and these awards highlight the businesses doing it better than anyone else in the UK.” Neil added on behalf of SIBA.

The SIBA Business Awards 2023 are judged by a panel of industry experts and presented by award-winning beer writer and author Pete Brown at the UK’s biggest beer and brewing event – BeerX UK in Liverpool, March 2023. For more information about the awards visit www.siba.co.uk/businessawards