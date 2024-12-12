Skills For Chefs Announces Charity Partnership With Prept Foundation

Share Post Share Email

The Skills for Chefs Conference is proud to announce Prept Foundation as its exclusive charity partner for the 26th annual event on 25th and 26th June 2025, alongside celebrated chef James Golding (previously Chef Director of The Pig Hotel Group, now Head of Food Education at Prept Foundation), who will join the chefs’ panel in a brand-new session.

The conference aims to highlight the incredible talents of leading chefs, foster the exchange of skills and knowledge, address key issues impacting the culinary world, and provide opportunities for networking within the UK’s vibrant hospitality sector.

Conference Highlights:

Opening Night: An exclusive audience with renowned chef Aktar Islam on Wednesday, 25th June.

Conference Day: A packed programme of sessions, exhibitions, and discussions on Thursday, 26th June, including a new panel featuring James Golding.

Gala Awards Dinner: The conference will culminate with the prestigious Gala Awards Dinner, where the winners of the Young Restaurant Team of the Year competition will be revealed.

David McKown MBE FIH, Director Skills for Chefs Conference says;

“We have chosen Prept Foundation to be our charity partner since they inspire and help young people find their way with food, and as such, they are developing the next generation of food advocates and you never know some of them might become chefs”.

Jessica Aggarwal, Events Director for Prept Foundation comments;

“We’re proud to be charity partner for the Skills for Chefs conference. The partnership will give us the chance to learn from the industry, and incorporate their skills, knowledge and any issues they may be facing into our education programme. We’re excited to meet up with chefs who have supported us in our mission already and raise awareness of Prept with those who may not know much about us yet.”

Formerly known as the Table Talk Foundation, Prept rebranded to expand its mission of building stronger food foundations for children nationwide. With a focus on delivering immersive culinary education, Prept works with schools to inspire students with food education and hospitality career pathways.

Primary Schools: Teaching basic cooking skills, healthy eating habits, and hospitality awareness.

Secondary Schools: Enhancing curriculums with chef-led workshops and a practical introduction to the food industry.

Prept has gained support from some of the UK’s top Michelin-starred chefs, including Tom Shepherd, Matt Abe, Jean Delport, Tom and Rob Aikens, and Lisa Goodwin-Allen. The foundation’s projects, such as the training kitchen at Plumpton College in Sussex, showcase its commitment to ensuring all students have access to essential culinary resources and education. Prept’s innovative programmes not only inspire young talent but also contribute to the long-term sustainability of the UK’s food and hospitality industries by nurturing the next generation of culinary professionals.