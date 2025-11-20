SLTA Welcomes Calls for Pubs and Bars to Show Matches During 2026 World Cup

Share Post Share Email

SLTA has welcomed calls for special dispensation for pubs and bars to show matches during next summer’s World Cup following Scotland’s stunning victory over Denmark.

Colin Wilkinson, SLTA managing director, said: “In congratulating Scotland’s national football team, the SLTA (Scottish Licensed Trade Association) wholeheartedly welcome calls by the Scottish LibDem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton for special dispensation for pubs and bars to show matches during next summer’s World Cup in the event that they are scheduled for late at night.

“This stunning victory by Steve Clarke’s side at Hampden has lifted the whole country and given everyone something positive to look forward to at a time when most of the news headlines are depressing.

“We urge local authorities and licensing boards across Scotland to put special measures in place to enable the nation to share in our national football team’s success in reaching their first World Cup for 28 years and hope that our pubs and bars will be allowed to open and show games late at night.

“The best place for fans to watch these games will be in our local pubs and bars where the atmosphere will be electric, you’ll be among friends and will no doubt make new ones. After all, not everyone will be able to travel to the USA, Canada or Mexico.

“Amid the current doom and gloom weighing down the whole of the UK, Scotland’s victory has given us all something to smile about and for our pubs and bars struggling with the ongoing cost of living crisis and cost of doing business, to be able to open for a few extra hours during the World Cup will bring a massive boost to many businesses, particularly the small, independent operators.”