Company of Cooks Extends its Partnership with the Royal Opera House

Share Post Share Email

Company of Cooks and the Royal Opera House are extending their successful food, drink and hospitality partnership for a further five years.

In a landmark partnership valued at £130 million over the duration of the contract, Company of Cooks will continue to delight guests across the bars, restaurants and cafés of one of London’s most celebrated cultural venues. The team will build on its reputation for exceptional food, drink and service – introducing fresh, inspiring spaces and experiences that elevate every visit.

This next chapter begins with a standout collaboration with Angela Hartnett OBE, whose partnership has transformed the fifth-floor restaurant and terrace into Cicoria and Bar Cicoria that opened its doors in September.

Cicoria brings Angela Hartnett’s signature blend of sophisticated yet simple, Italy-inspired cooking to the Royal Opera House, extending the venue’s appeal to a wider audience through great food and hospitality.

Rob Fredrickson, Company of Cooks’ managing director, said: “We’re thrilled to continue to work with the Royal Opera House team. We’ve achieved a lot together over the years, including opening the fifth-floor restaurant to the public for the very first time, but we always said there was more to come. We’re really looking forward to realising our ambitions as we consolidate and build on our successes and establish the Royal Opera House as a food and drink destination of choice for both theatre goers and the public.

“There’s immense excitement surrounding the Angela Hartnett partnership and the opportunities the opening of Cicoria brings. This brilliant collaboration will attract more first-time visitors to the Royal Opera House, growing the appeal and audience of the cultural hub, as well as revenue, and cementing its position as a centre of excellence in the performing arts. Our team is also beyond excited to be learning from one of the UK’s most esteemed chefs.”

Sophie Wybrew-Bond, Royal Ballet and Opera’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be extending our partnership with Company of Cooks for another five years. The launch of Cicoria and Bar Cicoria with Angela Hartnett has set a new benchmark for what’s possible in our spaces, and we’re excited to continue working together to refresh more of our bars and restaurants. Our ambition is to position the Royal Opera House as the must-visit destination in the West End – whether you have a ticket or just want to enjoy our beautiful building.”