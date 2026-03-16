Soft Start to Spring for Drinks Sales

Share Post Share Email

The week to Saturday 7 March saw average sales in managed venues slip 6.4% behind the same week in 2025. Over the seven days before that, to Saturday 28 February, sales dropped 1.5% year-on-year.

Following strong Christmas trading, On-Premise sales have been more challenging in early 2026, with growth in only two of the first nine weeks of the year. Footfall has been held down by sustained periods of rain in many parts of the country, alongside hesitant spending.

Sales were down year-on-year on each of the first seven days of March. Conditions were particularly difficult at the weekend despite the benefits of Six Nations rugby fixtures, with rain pushing down comparatives to -7.9% and -12.1% on Friday and Saturday (6 and 7 March).

Long Alcoholic Drinks (LADs) have generally performed slightly better than other categories so far this year. Beer sales were down year-on-year by 1.2% and 4.8% in the weeks to 28 February and 7 March respectively, while cider dropped 1.4% and 8.2%.

Soft drinks (down 1.1% and 9.8%) and wine (down 3.5% and 7.4%) were both negative as well. Spirits (down 9.8% and 12.1%) experienced the most challenging conditions of all.

Rachel Weller, NIQ’s commercial lead, UK & Ireland, said: “The wet and grey weather of early 2026 has made it hard for pubs, bars and restaurants to tempt people out of home, and it’s clear that many consumers continue to keep a very close eye on their spending. Operators and suppliers will now be hoping that the two big occasions of Mother’s Day and St Patrick’s Day can revive some spending, especially if the sun finally shines on them.”