New Great Welsh Drinks Festival to be held at DEPOT, Cardiff in July

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A brand-new food and drink festival, which is a celebration of Welsh produce and drinks, will be held at DEPOT, Cardiff from July 9th to 11th.

The three-day festival, organised in collaboration with the Welsh Government Drinks Cluster, Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) and DEPOT, will bring together some of Wales’ top food and drink producers under one roof. It will showcase home-grown wine, spirits, cider and beer, alongside a selection of Welsh food and entertainment.

One highlight of the event is Indie Beer Wales, where festival-goers will have the opportunity to sample some of Wales’ best brews, meet their passionate producers, and discover the depth of quality and innovation emerging from the Welsh drinks industry. This celebration of Welsh brewing takes place on the Thursday.

The Thursday will also feature a dedicated trade session, giving pubs, bars, retailers and hospitality professionals the opportunity to meet Welsh producers of beers, wines and spirits. The trade-focused part of the festival will also showcase the strength of Welsh brewing, encouraging new partnerships while celebrating the creativity and craftsmanship of Wales’ independent brewers.

Sara Webber, Regional Director of SIBA, said of the festival: “The Great Welsh Drinks Festival is about celebrating the incredible range and quality of drinks being produced across Wales today.”

“Wales is the only region in the UK that has a growing brewing industry – albeit very small growth, but we should be doing all we can to celebrate this achievement and support our independent brewers and drinks producers. From beer and cider to wine and spirits, Wales is producing some exceptional products, and this festival will give people the chance to discover them all in one place.”

The festival will feature a lively programme of entertainment, including local bands and DJs, creating a relaxed summer atmosphere celebrating Welsh culture, music and flavour.