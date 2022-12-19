Somerset “Local” Recognised for 30 Years of Fantastic Beer

The Halfway House in Somerset will receive a special award from the Campaign for Real Ale’s Somerset Branch to recognise the fantastic achievement of being listed in the highly acclaimed Good Beer Guide – aka the ‘the beer drinker’s bible’ – for 30 consecutive years.

With its slate floor worn down by generations of drinkers, authentic rustic bar and cosy rooms, with the scent of wood-burning fires and delicious freshly home-cooked food, the Halfway House at Pitney is considered a proper “local” by all those who visit this classic Somerset pub.

Its ambiance and atmosphere, combined with above all else, its dedication to serving quality conditioned real ale, has led this local to secure a listing in the coveted Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide now for three decades.

The Halfway House – named because it is located midway between Langport and Somerton on the B3513 – will be formally recognised for serving fantastic beer by CAMRA in a special event next month. The award will be presented by Phil Emond of CAMRA’s Somerset Branch on Saturday 28 January 2023 at 13.00 hours.

Owners Lucie and Mark David said: “We’re delighted to be awarded this incredible 30-year award by CAMRA and thank all the real ale enthusiasts who have nominated us year after year. We’re so proud of our pub and its heritage, and really thanks are due to the previous custodians who have maintained such high standards, ensuring that this ‘local legend’ retains its widespread appeal as a proper old-fashioned pub serving excellent locally brewed beer, cider and perry.”