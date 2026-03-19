Source Roadshow Makes Successful Debut at Bath & West Showground

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The first Source Roadshow brought together Somerset’s food, drink, retail, and hospitality sectors for a one-day trade event at the Bath & West Showground on Wednesday 25th February.

This new event attracted over 140 exhibitors and trade buyers representing hundreds of hospitality, catering, and retail businesses. Feedback highlighted the quality of conversations, buyer engagement, and strong demand for a Somerset food and drink trade show.

“The event was well organised, and the venue worked well. It was great to see such a strong range of suppliers exhibiting, and we came away with some good leads, which was very positive.” Lee Savage, Sales Manager.

Aspen Maintenance Services Ltd. 95% of visitors said they would be back next year, with 93% finding new suppliers, and 53% placing orders at, or shortly after, the show. “Great atmosphere, lots of variety – and no pressure.

I found more information and contacts than I expected, and it was great to try products before purchasing.” Rachel Scott, Ewe Tree. “There was a good range of stands, and I’d recommend it to anyone looking to network and find a wider range of suppliers.” Selena Ridley-Jones, Wessex Mead Works.

Looking ahead “Exhibitors told us they had a busy, productive day with engaged buyers – which is exactly what we wanted in year one.

This first event gives us a solid foundation to build on.” Mike Anderson, MD of the show’s organiser, Hale Events.

The next Source Roadshow will take place on Wednesday 24th February 2027.