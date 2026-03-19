Scotland’s Fyne Ales Named Brewery Business of the Year at SIBA Business Awards 2026

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Winners in the SIBA Business Awards 2026 have today (March 19) been revealed, highlighting the UK’s very best brewing businesses, pubs and retailers of independent beer – in what was a glittering night for the independent beer industry.

Fyne Ales Farm Brewery in the Scottish highlands beat competition from across the UK to take home the evening’s top award – being named Brewery Business of the Year 2026, after also winning the UK’s Best Independent Brewery Taproom and being Highly Commended in the Collaboration category for their partnership with the Co-Op.

Accepting the award with his brewing team was Fyne Ales Managing Director Jamie Delap;

“Just so delighted to win, these days you’ve got to brew fantastic beer, but you’ve also got to tell great stories. So to be recognised that my team are getting it so right I really appreciate – you’ve got to find really good people, let them do their thing and you’ve got trust your team – which we absolutely do at Fyne Ales.” Said Jamie.

Presenting the awards was Sunday Times columnist and beer author Pete Brown, who commented “With a massive 5 nominations, and multiple wins, this year’s Brewery Business of the Year Fyne Ales were a clear standout to the judging panel who were hugely impressed with this unique brewing business across the board. With some of the best beers currently being produced in the UK, in a broad range of styles, a destination taproom and a business which continues to go from strength to strength this years winner was a unanimous choice with the judging panel.”

Another big winner on the night was Howe Beer Project, who were named the UK’s “Best new independent brewery” for their impressive impact since launching last year; “Opening in June 2025 Howe Beer Project have quickly established a community-driven and financially sustainable microbrewery and gathering space, producing top quality beers in an atmosphere that connects people with each other and with the brewing experience. At a time when too many shared spaces are closing Howe have created something to be treasured by their local community.” Pete Brown, Awards presenter.

The SIBA Business Awards 2026 took place at the BeerX trade show in Liverpool.

A full list of winners can be seen here.