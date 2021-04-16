Latest:

Specially Selected Pork Tikka Skewers with masala sauce

Serves 4

Prep time – 20 mins

Cook time – 25 mins

Ingredients:

500g Specially Selected Pork fillet

1 x pack 3 mixed peppers

2 x small red onions

1 x small brown onion

20ml rapeseed oil

2 x cloves garlic

1 x tsp ground ginger

1 x tsp ground cumin

1 x tsp chilli powder

3 x tsp curry powder

Juice x 2 lemons

1 x 400ml coconut milk

35g ground almonds

20g tomato puree

10g fresh coriander

4 x metal or wooden long kebab sticks

Method

  1. Cut the pork fillet in half lengthways and cut into chunks.
  2. Place the chunks into a bowl with one teaspoon curry powder and the juice of one lemon and mix well.
  3. Leave to marinate while you make the masala sauce.
  4. Chop the red pepper finely, discarding any pith or seeds.
  5. Peel and finely chop the onion.
  6. Peel and mince the garlic.
  7. In a wok, fry the chopped pepper, onion and garlic for two minutes on a low heat.
  8. Add the rest of the curry powder, cumin, chilli and ginger.
  9. Cook for another minute, stirring as you cook.
  10. Add the coconut milk, lemon juice and tomato puree.
  11. Bring to the boil and simmer for 5 minutes.
  12. Add the ground almonds and stir well.
  13. Put to one side while you make the pork tikka skewers.
  14. Peel the red onions – cut into chunks.
  15. Cut the peppers into chunks, discarding any pith and seeds.
  16. Thread the Pork chunks, onion and peppers onto the skewers.
  17. Turn the grill to high and cook the skewers for about 15 minutes, turning as you cook them.
  18. Serve alongside the masala sauce, naan breads, rice, chutneys and pickles.

 

 