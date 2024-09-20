Splendid Hospitality Group Helps the Homeless in York with a Hot Meal

Share Post Share Email

Splendid Hospitality Group, which operates Hotel Indigo York, delivered goulash, bread rolls and water to homeless people in York. The Hungarian kitchen team led by Head Chef Peter Vincze prepared the hot food and other team members from the hotel helped with distribution as the autumn weather got colder.

This is the second year running that Splendid team members at Hotel Indigo York, located in the historic district of Walmgate, have supported the homeless population in the city centre.

Nadeem Boghani, Executive Vice Chairman for Splendid Hospitality Group, said: “Our incredible team members are always committed to helping the local community. The Indigo brand, which we operate in partnership with IHG in York and Scotland, is all about being at the heart of the neighbourhood. At Splendid Hospitality Group this matters to us because we believe hospitality and care extend beyond our hotel doors.”

In addition to delivering a hot meal for the homeless, the group supports over 20 aid organisations in the York area alone including the Lord Mayor’s civic charities. It works as a major or minor partner depending on the circumstances.