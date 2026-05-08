St Austell Brewery Launches Plantable Beer Mats to Share Sustainability Story

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St Austell Brewery is launching its latest impact report in a bold and practical way, rolling out biodegradable, plantable beer mats across its South West pub estate.

Following the launch of its first sustainability strategy – Crafting a Brighter Future – last year, the company has introduced seed embedded beer mats that can be planted after use. Each mat features a QR code, allowing pub goers to explore St Austell Brewery’s sustainability initiatives across its breweries, pubs and drinks wholesale operation – all with a pint in hand.

Emily Coon, Sustainability Manager at St Austell Brewery, said: “We’re proud of the progress we’re making across our business, but for us this has always been about bringing people with us on the journey. Our pubs are where we connect with more people than anywhere else, so we wanted to create a simple and accessible way for guests to access our impact report and share the progress happening behind the scenes as well as our future ambitions.

“The plantable beer mats are a small idea, but they represent a bigger mindset – thinking differently about waste, creating moments for conversation, and making sustainability feel part of everyday experiences rather than something distant or abstract. We know meaningful change comes from much bigger actions than a beer mat alone, but if it encourages more people to engage with sustainability – and better understand the role businesses like ours can play in driving momentum – that feels like a positive step.”

The past year has marked a standout period of progress for St Austell Brewery, with its sustainability work receiving national recognition alongside significant operational improvements, across waste, energy and water efficiency. Last month, the business was named Best Sustainable Pub Company in the UK at the Publican Awards, while its pub waste reduction programme also won Excellence in Waste Management at the Green Awards UK.

Across its 45 managed pubs, St Austell Brewery now operates on 100% renewable electricity, while total waste has fallen by 49% since 2023. General waste has been reduced by up to 40% year on year, recycling rates have doubled, and all food waste is now diverted from general waste streams.

Water usage remains a key priority, with action taken both in pubs and at the companies two breweries, in Cornwall and Warmley. Waterless urinals, installed as part of recent pub refurbishments, are saving up to 100,000 litres of water per pub each year, while engineering improvements in brewing have also significantly reduced water use.

Supporting the regional economy is central to the company’s strategy, with local suppliers playing a key role. Food delivery miles have been cut by 33%, while the use of locally landed fish on pub menus has increased by 20%. Alongside environmental progress, St Austell Brewery raised more than £93,000 for charities and South West causes in 2025, with Children’s Hospice South West named as its Charity of the Year. Pub teams and colleagues have continued to volunteer and fundraise locally, supporting initiatives ranging from beach cleans to a community defibrillator campaign.