St Austell Brewery Names Children’s Hospice South West as its Charity Partner

St Austell Brewery has announced Children’s Hospice South West as its Charity of the Year.

The company – which is marking its 175th anniversary this year – has committed to raising vital funds over the next two years for the only children’s hospice charity in its region.

For more than 30 years, Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) has supported babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, providing specialist care and compassionate, professional support for the whole family.

Across its three hospices in Cornwall, Devon and North Somerset, CHSW offers far more than medical and nursing care. Every stay is designed to enrich lives, creating precious moments, easing emotional and practical pressures, and helping families make the very most of their time together.

One of St Austell Brewery’s key fundraising initiatives will be donating 25p from every portion of fish and chips sold across its 45 managed pubs, expected to generate a significant contribution to the charity. Alongside this, teams across the company’s head offices, breweries, pubs and depots will be taking part in events and fundraising activities throughout the year.

Kevin Georgel, Chief Executive of St Austell Brewery said: “We’re incredibly proud to announce Children’s Hospice South West as our Charity of the Year. It was chosen by people from every part of our business, which shows just how close this cause is to all our hearts.

“It costs more than £14 million each year for the charity to run its three hospices and provide vital care for children and families during unimaginably difficult times. The fact that these hospices span the South West – near our pubs, breweries and depots across the region – gives us a real opportunity to raise as much as we can for the communities we operate in and make a meaningful difference.”

Phil Morris, Chief Executive of Children’s Hospice South West, added: “We are absolutely delighted that St Austell Brewery has chosen Children’s Hospice South West as their charity partner for the next two years. Their commitment and support will help us provide vital services to children with life-limiting conditions and their families who are travelling the most unimaginable journeys.”