St Austell Brewery Supports RNLI’s 200th Anniversary

St Austell Brewery in Cornwall has created a limited-edition beer to celebrate the 200 years of the RNLI.

Summer Sun is a pale 4.5% fruity summer blonde ale with floral and citrus notes.

The cask ale, available across the South West now, is part of the group’s music-themed seasonal beer collection for 2024, and even has its own playlist which can be accessed by scanning a QR code on the pump clip. Five pence from every pint of Summer Sun, inspired by the famous Texas song, will be donated to the RNLI.

In September, St Austell Brewery will also host RNLI Fish Supper events across 13 South West pubs by the sea, donating a percentage of ticket sales to the charity.

Beyond this, the group will help raise guest awareness of the RNLI’s latest water safety campaigns, providing crucial advice to support those visiting venues by the water’s edge.

Laura McKay, marketing and communications director at St Austell Brewery, said:

“Many of our coastal pubs are near local lifeboat stations and some of our team members are volunteer crew themselves.

“What better opportunity than the charity’s 200th anniversary for us to recognise the important role these volunteers play within our south west communities, keeping people safe on the water and saving lives at sea.”

Steve Instance, RNLI water safety lead for the south west, said:

“This partnership will help the RNLI spread vital water safety messaging during our peak summer season as well as bring in funds to help the charity in its mission to save lives at sea.

“St Austell pubs will help us reach a crucial demographic of holidaymakers visiting the coast this summer with our Float to Live messaging which we know saves lives – if you find yourself in trouble in the water, fight the urge to panic, lay back with your ears submerged and use your arms and legs to help you stay afloat.”

“Then you can call for help or swim to safety.”

The St Austell Brewery Charitable Trust has been supporting local charities, good causes, and individuals in need across the South West, since its launch in 2003.