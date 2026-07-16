Stable Summer Trading Expected Across UK’s Inbound Visitor Economy

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UKinbound has released the results of its latest Business Barometer member survey, undertaken by Navigator Insight, showing a broadly stable outlook for the summer season across the UK’s inbound visitor economy.

One-third (33%) of respondents expect bookings, visitor numbers or customer orders between July and September 2026 to remain at similar levels to the same period last year, while 29% expect them to increase.

Similarly, 34% of respondents expect revenue yields between July and September 2026 to remain in line with the same period in 2025, while 32% forecast higher yields.

Looking ahead, 50% of respondents said they are confident about bookings, visitor revenues and customer orders over the next 12 months, compared with 39% when the same question was asked in April 2026.

Businesses cited strong forward bookings, increased group travel demand and enquiries already being received for 2027 as reasons for optimism.

The picture across international source markets remains mixed. The USA continues to feature as a key growth market for some businesses but was also the market most frequently identified as experiencing a decline, highlighting varied trading conditions across the inbound visitor economy.

Joss Croft OBE, CEO of UKinbound, said: “The summer outlook is encouraging, with many businesses reporting stable demand and growing confidence for the year ahead. That resilience is particularly welcome given the economic and geopolitical uncertainty facing many of our key international markets.

“But the message from businesses is clear: growth is possible, but it is not guaranteed. The global race for international visitors is intensifying, and destinations around the world are working hard to win market share.

“With a new Prime Minister and Cabinet expected to be in place imminently, there is a real opportunity to put the visitor economy at the heart of the Government’s growth agenda.

“Inbound tourism is one of the UK’s largest export industries, generating billions in export earnings and supporting jobs and businesses in every nation and region of the country. The sector has the potential to deliver even more growth, investment and opportunity, but success will require a clear focus on international competitiveness.”