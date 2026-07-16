Tony Bellew Officially Opens Newly Refurbished Dementia Pub at Arrowe Park Hospital

Credit: Wirral University Teaching Hospital

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World champion boxer and Merseyside legend Tony Bellew has officially opened a newly refurbished Dementia Pub at Arrowe Park Hospital, helping to create a more familiar and comforting environment for patients living with dementia.

The refurbished space, which is a reminiscence area designed like a pub, is situated on Ward 21 at Arrowe Park Hospital. It has been redesigned to support patients by offering a relaxing, familiar environment for reminiscence therapy and meaningful social interaction.

The pub does not serve alcohol but recreates the atmosphere of a traditional pub environment that many patients recognise from earlier years in their lives, helping to spark memories, reduce anxiety and encourage connection during hospital stays.

Tony visited the ward to officially open the refurbished space, spending time speaking with patients, families and staff, and learning more about the impact dementia friendly environments can have on patient wellbeing.

The visit was organised with support from David Hughes, Chief Operating Officer at DT Hughes Group and a longstanding supporter of WUTH Charity, who helped bring Tony to the hospital to support the Trust’s dementia care work.

Tony Bellew said: “It was an honour to open the refurbished Dementia Pub at Arrowe Park Hospital and meet the incredible patients, families and staff who use it.

“When someone is living with dementia, familiar surroundings and simple moments of connection can make such a big difference. Spaces like this help people feel more comfortable, relaxed and able to socialise, and that’s really important.

“You can see how much care and thought has gone into creating an environment that feels welcoming and supportive for patients and their loved ones.”

The opening follows the recent refurbishment of the space and forms part of the Trust’s wider commitment to creating dementia friendly environments across its hospitals.

Ward 21 recently hosted a dementia activity afternoon in the refurbished pub, where patients and their families came together to enjoy games and bingo in a calm and welcoming setting.

For people living with dementia, hospital environments can sometimes feel confusing or overwhelming. Familiar spaces such as the pub can help reduce distress, encourage conversation and support meaningful interaction between patients, families, staff and other patients.

Jenine Kelly, Dementia Matron at Wirral University Teaching Hospital, said: “The refurbishment of the pub has created a wonderful space for our patients and families to spend time together in an environment that feels familiar and comforting.

“Reminiscence spaces are incredibly important for people living with dementia because they help spark memories, encourage communication and promote social interaction. Something as simple as sitting in a pub style environment, listening to music or playing games can help reduce distress and bring moments of joy during what can be a difficult hospital stay.

“This space gives patients and families the opportunity to connect in a more relaxed setting and supports the personalised care we aim to provide every day.”

Janelle Holmes, Chief Executive at Wirral University Teaching Hospital, said: “Creating supportive and familiar environments for patients living with dementia is an important part of the care we provide across our hospitals.

“The refurbishment of the Dementia Pub on Ward 21 is a fantastic example of how thoughtful spaces can make a meaningful difference to patients and families, helping people feel calmer, more connected and more comfortable during their hospital stay.”