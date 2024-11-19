Stanhoe Pub Opens Village Store To Support Local Residents With Help From Pub Is The Hub

Share Post Share Email

Publicans Rachael and Jeremy Parke have opened a new village store at The Duck in Stanhoe, Norfolk, to support people living in the local area.

The village shop named ‘Stanhoe Stores’, was opened with the expert help and a Community Services Fund grant from Pub is The Hub, the not-for-profit organisation that helps pubs to diversify and provide essential local services.

Stanhoe is a small village with just under 200 residents and limited facilities apart from the pub and village hall. Rachael and Jeremy soon realised there was a need for a village store to support both local people and visitors to the area as it is four miles to the nearest shop and there is limited public transport. Members of the local community were overwhelmingly supportive of the idea and the store was opened within a garden room in the grounds of the pub.

It stocks a range of essentials such as milk, bread and household items but also supports local suppliers with produce including meats, cheeses, chutneys, chocolates, fresh breads and pastries. There are plans to extend the range of products on offer after feedback from customers and they are set to launch a range of recipe kits for people to cook at home. The kits have been designed by Jeremy, who also works as the pubs’ chef.

Publican Rachael Parkes said:

“We have had so much support from local residents for the village store. The log burner seating area is proving to be very popular with people popping in for a chat, a coffee and to read the paper in a relaxed environment.”

She added: “The store is an essential service that is helping villagers get their provisions without having to travel many miles to the nearest shops. We are dedicated to supporting other local suppliers which will help boost the local economy.”

Pub is The Hub regional advisor Terry Stork added:

“Rachael and Jeremy have already established The Duck as the hub of the village. This is a pub that has a fantastic food offer and has something for both locals and visitors to the area.”

He added: “Offering vital local services such as a village shop is so important to rural areas. Stanhoe Stores is not just a place offering those important essentials but it is already a meeting place where people can get together and connect which helps overcome social isolation.”