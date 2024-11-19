Wetherspoon To Open Its Hotel And Beer Garden At The Mile Castle Pub In Newcastle

Share Post Share Email

Photo Credit: this photo is by pubgallery.co.uk are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License

The Mile Castle hotel, in Newcastle, is set to open on Tuesday 26 November – following an extensive redevelopment project, costing £2.8 million.

The new hotel has been built in the Grade II listed building, built by W. Gibson and formerly Gibbs Chambers from 1861, adjoining the existing pub in Westgate Road and Grainger Street.

The Mile Castle hotel has 26 bedrooms, of which 19 can accommodate twin occupancy (including four family rooms and two accessible rooms), with seven double rooms also available.

Occupying four floors (lower ground, ground, first and second floors), the hotel has two rooms designed specifically for guests needing accessible facilities.

The hotel and beer garden opening follows on from the reopening of the pub (September 2024) which underwent redevelopment and refurbishment.

The overall cost of redeveloping the pub, hotel and beer garden, as well as refurbishment to the pub was more than £5 million.

In addition, 70 new jobs have been created, taking the pub and hotel’s staffing to 200.

Pub manager Kris Lee said:

“We are looking forward to welcoming people to the hotel and believe it will be a great asset to the pub as well as to the city.

“The new beer garden will also be a great new attraction for the pub and I am sure it will be welcomed by our customers.”