Stannah Lifts Delivers Safer Handling And Enhanced Efficiency At The Harris Following A £19 Million Reimaging Project

The Harris in Preston, Lancashire, has significantly improved operational efficiency and staff safety with the recent installation of a Stannah dumbwaiter.

Faced with the frequent challenge of moving heavy and fragile items between floors, The Harris Café needed an efficient solution that would provide a dedicated internal access route, removing the need to manoeuvre goods through public areas.

First opened to the public in 1893, the Grade I listed building has stood as a cultural landmark in Preston for over 125 years, hosting world-class exhibitions and collections that have inspired generations.

The Harris has recently undergone a £19 million redevelopment designed to restore, reimagine and revitalise The Harris for the 21st century, creating a more welcoming and accessible environment while preserving its rich heritage.

The transformational Harris Your Place project has been possible thanks to the generous support of its funders and partners, including The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Preston City Council, the UK Government’s Towns Fund, Arts Council England and Lancashire County Council, alongside contributions from trusts, foundations and individual donors.

The work

The refurbishment project included repairing the building to restore its architectural appeal while upgrading its infrastructure for modern use. This involved refurbishing 18 galleries, a new café with the installation of a Stannah Microlift dumbwaiter, plus visitor shop and event venue, as well as improving accessibility and enhancing visitor experiences.

Accessibility has been central to the design, with new circulation routes and inclusive features ensuring that every visitor feels welcome and represented.

Preston City Council has led the project in collaboration with Conlon Construction Ltd, who oversaw the major structural works, and HUB Build, responsible for the interior fit-out. Buttress Architects served as lead architects for the restoration, while Ralph Appelbaum Associates developed the overall design strategy and visitor experience.

Direct Access provided accessibility consultancy to ensure inclusive design across all spaces, with Ridge and Partners LLP and Focus Consultants supporting the project’s delivery and quality assurance. Stannah Lifts managed the installation and provides ongoing maintenance of the dumbwaiter.

The solution

Stannah Lifts recommended a floor-level loading Microlift as the most effective solution for The Harris Café. Unlike traditional dumbwaiters that load at waist height, the floor-level Microlift allows items to be transferred directly on and off the lift using small trolleys, roll cages or pallets. The floor loading design significantly reduces the need for strenuous lifting and drastically lowers the risk of back injuries and other manual handling-related accidents. Its impact is being appreciated by staff.

The Microlift dumbwaiter features a galvanised steel supporting frame that can be erected quickly with minimal on-site building work and does not require a load-bearing shaft. With a 100 kg capacity, the Microlift 100B model provides fast and reliable transport of goods between floors, offering a cost-effective way to mitigate manual handling risks while improving operational efficiency.

To complement the surrounding environment, the Microlift car and landing entrances are finished in a durable grey baked-enamel coating, delivering both functionality and a clean professional appearance.

The results

The installation of the Stannah Microlift has delivered significant improvements in providing safe loading, transporting goods to the first and second floors of galleries and exhibitions.

By providing a dedicated internal route for transporting heavy and fragile items between floors, the dumbwaiter has made it easier for staff to manoeuvre goods, reducing manual handling risks and improving safety.

Fitted with a modern VVVF (Variable Voltage Variable Frequency) drive system, the Microlift delivers improved energy efficiency without compromising performance or lifting power. This advanced drive technology ensures smoother operation, reduced power consumption and lower long-term running costs.

As a result, the Microlift now facilitates reliable and controlled movement of goods between floors while offering a quieter, more efficient and energy-efficient solution for the client’s daily operations.

Timothy Joel, Assistant Director, Head of Culture for Preston City Council, shares: “The installation of the new floor-loading Microlift dumbwaiter from Stannah Lifts has greatly improved café operations and ensures safer handling of bulky items. It’s safer for our staff, streamlines workflows, and allows us to focus on further improving operational efficiency.”

With the redevelopment complete and operational logistics improved, The Harris is now better equipped to manage high visitor numbers and support its growing programme of exhibitions and events. As a result, the refurbished building is expected to attract an additional 100,000 visitors each year, building on its existing annual footfall of 350,000.

For more information, visit: www.stannahlifts.co.uk