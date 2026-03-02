Weather Waters Down February’s Drinks Sales

Share Post Share Email

NIQ’s Daily Drinks Tracker reveals that average sales in managed venues in the week to Saturday 21 February were 5.2% behind the corresponding week in 2025. That performance was preceded by a fractional year-on-year increase of 0.7% in the seven days to Saturday 14 February, but a 2.8% decline in the week to Saturday 7 February.

While there have been pockets of growth in pubs and bars, the latest numbers mean drinks sales have been down year-on-year in five of the first seven weeks of 2026. As well as persistent rain in many parts of the country, the downward trend reflects the cautious mood of British consumer—especially those who splurged on drinks out over Christmas.

The Daily Drinks Tracker shows sales were down on ten of the 11 days between 11 and 21 February. The exception was Valentine’s Day, when revenue rose 4.0% thanks to couples’ celebrations in pubs and bars. However, boosts from the Six Nations rugby tournament have yet to properly materialise, with sales down year-on-year on most of the matchdays so far.

Long Alcoholic Drinks categories have had a mixed February. Beer and cider sales rose by 1.3% and 2.9% respectively in the week to 14 February, thanks in part to the Valentine’s effect, but they slipped by 5.5% and 4.8% in the following week to 21 February. Soft drinks (down 0.5% and 4.0%) had a negative fortnight, and so did wine (down 2.8% and 6.4%).

Spirits have recorded the lowest numbers of the major drinks categories in every week of 2026 so far, and their sales fell by 4.0% and 10.6% in the weeks to 14 and 21 February. It is likely to be another challenging year for spirits, but there will be some opportunities for growth in some sub-categories, channels and celebratory occasions.

Rachel Weller, CGA by NIQ’s commercial lead, UK & Ireland, said: “After a solid Christmas, drinks sales have come back down to earth with a bump in early 2026. February will have done little to improve the confidence of operators and suppliers, though growth on Valentine’s Day suggests that people remain eager to mark big occasions in pubs, bars and restaurants when they have the spare money to do so. With Mother’s Day and Easter now looming, the On Premise must hope for some long-overdue brighter weather to boost consumers’ moods and spending.”