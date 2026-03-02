5 Warning Signs Your Hospitality Business May Be at Financial Risk

Share Post Share Email

Jonathan Cooper, Director and Founder of The Director’s Helpline and The Director’s Choice

The pressures facing hospitality operators in 2026 are unlike anything the sector has seen in years. According to UKHospitality, more than 2,000 hospitality businesses could shut their doors this year, with around six venues a day at risk as business rate increases bite and operating costs continue their steady climb.

Restaurants, pubs and hotels all feature heavily in these projections, with 963 restaurants, 574 hotels and 540 pubs forecast to close without meaningful intervention.

And while the government announced a 15% discount on business rates for pubs and music venues in January, many hotels and other operators still stand outside the safety net – despite facing substantial financial strain. It is no surprise that more businesses are now struggling to maintain cash flow, falling behind on payments or carrying HMRC debts.

In this challenging business environment, acting quickly is vital to ensure the sound financial future of a business.

Knowing the health of a business, whether strong or not, is crucial at all times so directors can make informed decisions.

Below are the early signs no operator can afford to ignore, and the practical actions that can prevent temporary pressure becoming terminal.

Key Warning Signs

1. Struggling to Pay Staff on Time

Payroll delays are one of the clearest indicators that cash flow is deteriorating. Most businesses manage wage costs carefully, so when salaries start slipping, it signals that routine outgoings can no longer be covered reliably.

Late salary payment doesn’t just dent staff morale; it can lead to high turnover, reputational damage and operational instability at the very moment you need a steady team.

2. Falling Behind on VAT, PAYE or Other Tax Bills

With costs rising across the board, tax liabilities are one of the easiest areas to fall behind on. But this is also one of the most dangerous.

Once arrears form, they escalate quickly through penalties and interest. HMRC is far more supportive when businesses come forward early – long before repeated missed payments trigger enforcement.

If you’re delaying tax payments to cover suppliers or wages, it’s a clear sign the business is already under significant strain.

3. Suppliers Tightening Credit Terms

Suppliers tend to be the first to detect changes in payment patterns. When credit terms shorten, or when suppliers suddenly insist on upfront payment, it’s a sign your business is being viewed as a risk.

This creates a domino effect: tighter terms put further pressure on cash flow, leading to more shortfalls elsewhere. Many directors tell us this is the moment they realise their liquidity challenges are no longer temporary.

4. Constant Cashflow Firefighting

If every week involves moving money around, delaying payments, juggling invoices or relying on short term fixes, this signals the business is in reactive mode. A healthy operation gives leaders the space to plan, market, improve service and manage staff – not merely survive from one payment cycle to the next.

Firefighting is not just exhausting, but unsustainable.

5. Using Personal Funds to Patch Business Holes

Many directors dig into personal savings or credit facilities to navigate a tricky period. Doing this once isn’t unusual but doing it repeatedly is a strong sign the business model isn’t coping.

Personal injections mask the true financial picture and place the director’s own financial security at risk. It’s one of the most emotionally charged conversations we have with business owners – but also one of the most essential.

Why Spotting These Signs Early Matters

With closures looming across the sector – driven by rate increases that could see the average hotel pay £28,900 more next year and £205,200 over three years – directors cannot afford to wait until pressure becomes unbearable.

Recognising financial warning signs early gives directors room to act accordingly for their business. These actions can be practical steps like engaging with creditors, restructuring business operations or seeking confidential, impartial guidance.

Early Actions Protect Businesses

With forecasts pointing to thousands of potential closures if cost pressures continue unchecked, the operators who survive will be the ones who recognise trouble early and act decisively.

The hospitality sector has always been resilient. But resilience does not mean absorbing every blow alone – support is always available.

If any of the red flags above feel uncomfortably familiar, don’t wait for things to get worse. The earlier the intervention, the greater the chance of recovery, stability and long term viability.