World Cup Boosts Bar and Pub Trade by 16%, New Research Finds

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New research from payments provider Dojo has shown hospitality venues enjoyed a 16% boost in spending during the World Cup, compared with the previous month, with pubs and bars seeing a significant uplift in trade before, during and after matches.

Dojo analysed transaction data throughout the tournament and found spending was also up 9% compared with Euro 2024, when England reached the final.

Quarter-final record-breaker

England versus Norway on Saturday 11th July drove the biggest uptick, with full-day pub spending increasing by an average of 23% across the UK. The ‘pre-extra time peak’ at midnight generated the highest overall spending increase of the night, rising 152% higher than the previous week as fans geared up for the additional 30 minutes of action. Spending also shot up by 125% following the final whistle as fans celebrated progression to the semi-finals.

Semi-final midweek pain

The semi-final, versus Argentina on Wednesday 15th July, also drove one of the biggest spend boosts of the tournament, with pub and bar spending across the UK increasing by an average of 78% compared to a typical Wednesday. Fans began arriving well before kick-off, with the build accelerating sharply from 17:00 as every subsequent 10-minute window set a new high for the evening.

Hydration breaks saw peaks throughout the tournament, with the second-half hydration break seeing spend jump by 204% as fans rushed to the bar to calm their nerves as Pickford began to be tested while England tried to hold onto their lead. While it wasn’t to be for England again, spending stayed strong and near double typical levels well past the final whistle, remaining up 99% at 23:00. Fans stuck around for around half an hour after full-time for a final commiseration drink before turning in.

Late-night drama at the Azteca

Finally, England versus Mexico at the Azteca – the delayed 2am kick-off on Sunday 6th July – saw a blanket 5am licensing extension. This extended session provided an 11% average spending boost to UK venues. Around a third of UK pubs remained open for this late-night match, with spending reaching its pre-game peak at 01.50. Transactions actually dipped during the match by 50% as fans were glued to the action.

Charlie Ashworth, Head of Data and Insights at Dojo, said: “The World Cup has given the hospitality industry a much-needed boost after a period of prolonged pressure. This, in combination with the recent reduction in business rates, is welcome news and venues will hope people keep coming out to eat and drink as the warm weather continues.

“The venues that continue to win throughout the summer will be those delivering regularly fast, reliable payments and connected tools that help pubs keep queues moving, reduce friction for staff and customers, and make the most of the summer uplift.”