Star Goes Big and Early on World Cup Support

With new research revealing that nearly 50% of people who will watch the World Cup this year plan to do so in a pub, Star Pubs & Bars is launching its biggest ever package of sports support to help its pubs maximise the event.

According to Star’s research, atmosphere is a major reason why fans prefer to watch sports in pubs, with three quarters (76%) saying this was the case. Creating an experience that customers cannot replicate at home to encourage them into pubs will be a focus of the programme of support.

The comprehensive package incorporates funding discounts on Sky subscriptions, an online hub offering insight on executing sport brilliantly, and fresh point-of-sale material to enable Star pubs to establish themselves as the ‘go to’ place for sport in advance of the World Cup.

In addition, Star Pubs & Bars and Heineken UK are investing £200,000 in World Cup packs and promotions for Star pubs to deliver a fantastic experience for fans. Star expects more than 1,000 pubs to snap up its free World Cup kits, which are worth over £60 each and will feature items such as bunting, external signage and social media assets. 150 sports-focused pubs will also benefit from a World Cup makeover and special promotions from Heineken UK. Given the timing of the World Cup, many of the materials and activities will have a Christmas theme, and there will be guidance on how to successfully stage the World Cup and festive season simultaneously.

Says Caren Geering, Central Operations Director for Star Pubs & Bars:

“Our advice is to plan now for the World Cup. People will gravitate to a pub with a great reputation for sports when choosing where to watch the tournament. Promoting and screening other sporting events well in the run-up to the World Cup is essential to build this. Sky is synonymous with sport and is an important part of the mix, which is why we’re funding discounts on subscriptions to enable as many pubs as possible to subscribe.

“This year’s World Cup is unique as it’s over the festive season. Many pubs are planning for Christmas already, and it’s vital they consider how they will incorporate the World Cup to maximise both occasions. Whilst hosting celebratory meals, Christmas parties and sports screenings at the same time is a great revenue booster, it is logistically challenging. We’ll be giving lots of ideas on how to approach it.”