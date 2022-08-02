Local Community Pub Reopens Following £189,000 Investment

Share Tweet Share Email

The Black Bull, a local community pub in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, reopened on Friday 29th July following a £189,000 investment. At the helm is passionate operator, Cheryl Hallcro, and the investment was funded by leading community pub company Admiral Taverns, who own 1,600 pubs across the country.

The Black Bull is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 170 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Cheryl Hallcro took over the pub in February this year, after falling in love with the hospitality industry three years ago when she first worked in a pub.

She commented:

“We are over the moon with the results of the refurbishment at the Black Bull, it looks better than we ever imagined. It’s essentially a brand-new pub – I’m so thankful to Admiral Taverns for the investment and their ongoing support. Opening night was fantastic, it was great to see so many new faces and I can’t wait to meet more locals over the coming weeks.”

Opening night included a special performance from popular Newcastle duo, ‘Another Story’, with nearly 100 residents visiting the pub to see the new look. Cheryl also has plans to host weekly karaoke evenings every Friday throughout the year.

Martin Wood, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, commented:

“The Black Bull is well and truly back on the map. The refurbishment looks amazing and has created an authentic pub, which can cater for more people all year round, in a relaxed and welcoming environment. I wish Cheryl and the team every success for the future and am confident the pub will thrive at the heart of its community.”