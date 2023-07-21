Star Invests £170,000 In Rugby World Cup Support For Its Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

Star Pubs & Bars is making a record £170,000 investment in providing free promotional Rugby World Cup kits for its pubs. 60% of its 2,400 pubs are expected to get behind the event this year.

A free life-sized cardboard rugby player standee is the focal point of the Rugby World Cup kits. The design allows customers to put their face through the cut out and take selfies, encouraging them to create their own social media posts, advertising rugby at the pub. Other kit contents include fixtures posters, flags and bunting, as well as social media assets to highlight the occasion.

In addition, there will be digital activation to engage customers with the opportunity to scan QR codes for the chance to win rugby-themed prizes.

Says Cathy Olver, Star Pubs & Bars Retail Marketing Director:

“We know from previous experience that more pubs show the Rugby World Cup than regular rugby matches, plus, the World Cup is in our time zone and on terrestrial TV, so, this year we’ve created more free kits than ever. Elements like the standee and QR code scanning digital engagement help build a fun atmosphere and sense of occasion that customers can’t replicate at home. And with Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales all ranking in the tournament’s top 10 teams there’s a lot of ‘home’ interest in the tournament that could continue until the later rounds.

“World lagers and stout are the most successful categories on rugby match days, so our pubs are well placed to benefit from an uplift in sales.”