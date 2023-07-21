– Break The Cycle – The Burnt Chef Project Launches Fundraising Bike Challenge

Share Tweet Share Email

Ride for Mental Health, the first dedicated cycle fundraiser from The Burnt Chef Project, will see a group of dedicated individuals from across the industry, pedal the 55 miles from London to Brighton on the 10th September 2023.

As a national event, the London to Brighton Cycle Ride is a celebrated challenge for regular cyclists and those new to the sport alike. Participating for the first time The Burnt Chef Project, the globally recognised not-for-profit social enterprise that’s helping to reduce stigma around mental health in foodservice and supporting individuals and businesses to focus on wellbeing, ultimately creating a more sustainable industry, has entered its own team.

Taking in the urban sites of South London, the route winds its way out of the city before the real challenge begins, scaling the infamous Ditchling Beacon. The mile-long climb takes riders to the top of the South Downs, where spectacular views and a much-needed water stop are the reward for all the hard work. From there, the route follows the undulating roads of the national park before dropping down to the finish on Brighton seafront.

Happening on Sunday 10th September, the fully supported event includes water stops, mechanical support, a fully sign-posted route, pre-event training advice, a coveted London to Brighton cycle medal, professional photos and the opportunity to raise money to support the vital work of The Burnt Chef Project.

Perfect for both solo riders and teams, the event is a great way to meet other cyclists and fellow industry colleagues, all while undertaking this epic challenge. On the announcement of the Ride for Metal Health event, Kris Hall, Founder and CEO of The Burnt Chef Project comments:

“As this is the first time we’ve done a dedicated fundraising bike ride for The Burnt Chef Project, what better way to challenge our capability than on the epic London to Brighton route? Taking in the streets of south London and the spectacular rolling hills of the South Downs, the 55-mile route is challenging yet rewarding in equal measure. We’re looking for a team of budding cyclists to join us on the 10th September, helping to raise funds and spread the word for The Burnt Chef Project. If you think you’ve got what it takes to be part of our team, visit our website to find out how you can get involved in this incredible experience.”

A limited-time entry fee of £35 (Usually £55) is offered to those interested in taking part in the Ride for Mental Health, London to Brighton bike ride. Participants are asked to raise a minimum of £200 by undertaking the challenge, with all funds going to support the work The Burnt Chef Project does across the foodservice industry, both in the UK and around the world.

To find out more and to book your place on the fundraising bike ride please visit www.theburntchefproject.com/london-to-brighton.