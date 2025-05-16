Cheers To 10 Years: Craft Union Celebrates A Decade Of Community Pubs

Share Post Share Email

Craft Union is raising a glass to mark its 10th anniversary – and it’s got plenty to celebrate.

Founded in 2015 with a vision to revitalise the Great British community pub, Craft Union has grown from a single site – the Market Tavern in Stoke-on-Trent – to a nationwide Union of 635 pubs, led by passionate operators at the heart of their local communities. It’s now estimated to be the UK’s fastest-growing pub company, with 78 new sites opened in the last year alone, supported by £16 million in investment by owner Stonegate Group.

But Craft Union’s growth hasn’t just been about bricks and mortar. The business has built its reputation on putting people, pubs and communities first – a philosophy that continues to define the business ten years on. That ethos has seen Craft Union named Best Community Pub Operator at the Publican Awards three times, including most recently in 2025.

The pubco gave back to its guests and communities in true Craft Union style – as part of its 10th Anniversary celebrations on Wednesday 14th May:

Giving away 10,000 free drinks across its estate

Offering one guest the chance to win £10,000 through a nationwide prize draw

Donating 10p from every pint sold on the day to local charities and initiatives supported by each pub

The 10p donation initiative forms part of Craft Union’s ongoing Make It A Million campaign, which recently hit a huge milestone – £1.2 million raised over the past 12 months alone, benefiting more than 650 local causes across the UK. The business is now aiming to raise another £1 million by the same time next year.

Frazer Grimbleby, Managing Director of Craft Union, said:

“Ten years ago, we set out to build something different – a business that championed the community wet-led pub, with local operators empowered to lead at the heart of their communities. We wanted a name that said something about who we are – ‘Craft’ to reflect the skill of our operators, and ‘Union’ to reflect the way we bring people together.

“Fast forward a decade, and while so much has changed – not least the size of the business – our values and philosophy remain exactly the same. I’m incredibly proud of our operators, many who have been with us since day one, and of our amazing team who’ve helped Craft Union grow at an incredible pace without losing sight of what’s important.

“Reaching more than £1 million in charitable fundraising last year was a major moment – and celebrating that with a drink on us and giving back to our guests on our 10th anniversary feels like the perfect way to say thank you to the people who’ve made it all possible: our guests.”