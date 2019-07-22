Stephen Watt Named As Heineken UK On-Trade Director

HEINEKEN UK has named Stephen Watt as its new On-Trade Director, following Chris Jowsey’s departure to Admiral Taverns.

Watt joined HEINEKEN from Whyte & Mackay in 2018, as Trading Director for the North. In this role, he has made a significant impact on performance in the region in a short time.

He has spent the majority of his career in the beer, wine and spirit sector, and has 25 years’ experience across sales and marketing in grocer, wholesale, convenience, on-trade and route-to-market. Previous companies also include Coca Cola, ABI, Pernod Ricard and Mars.

David Forde, Managing Director, HEINEKEN UK, says: “Stephen’s vast experience across categories and the on and off-trade, means he’s expertly placed to continue to drive our on-trade business, continuing to make it easier and smoother for customers to grow their businesses.”

Stephen Watt says: “It’s an honour to be leading HEINEKEN’s on-trade business. We undoubtedly have the very best portfolio of beers and ciders in the market – and with our industry leading category knowledge, I look forward to growing our customers’ businesses even more.”