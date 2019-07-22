Action To Tackle Rogue Employers Must Provide Balance, Says UKH

UKHospitality has welcomed the Government’s consultation on flexible working. The trade association has called for action to tackle rogue employers but urged the Government to retain some flexibility for hospitality employers.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “Hospitality is a fantastic employer and we are keen to ensure it remains fair. We certainly welcome moves to provide clarity on the rules of flexibility and action to tackle rogue employers.

“If the Government decides to legislate, then any new measures must tackle those looking to abuse the system, while ensuring there is a reasonable degree of flexibility for fair employers and employees. Cancelling shifts at unreasonably short notice is not acceptable, but the hospitality sector does need a fair balance.

“Our sector deals with unexpected and exceptional changes in demand and the system needs to suit the constantly shifting needs of both employers and employees. For some of our team members part of the attraction of hospitality is that it offers and allows such flexibility. We need to make sure we retain that while providing a measure of protection for hardworking staff.”