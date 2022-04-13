Still time for Pubs to Get Involved in PubAid’s World’s Biggest Pub Quiz

Share Tweet Share Email

Publicans are being encouraged to host a quiz during the main week from 9 to 15 May, anytime in May or in the first week of June to coincide with the the long weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

More than 700 pubs have now been signed up to the quiz, with organisers PubAid, a group which helps to promote UK pubs as a force for good in their communities, confident this year’s event will hit an all-time high in pub participation and money raised for charities including Shelter, this year’s quiz partner.

A number of pub companies are also supporting the quiz and encouraging their publicans to participate including Admiral Taverns, Ember Inns, Everards, Fuller, Smith & Turner, Greene King, Hall & Woodhouse, Marston’s, Punch Pubs, Robinsons, Shepherd Neame, St Austell Brewery, Star Pubs & Bars, Stonegate, Trust Inns and Wells & Co. Individual pubs are also signing up in significant numbers.

Resources to help promote quiz

All pubs signing up to host a quiz will receive a free fundraising pack including posters and social media assets, to help them host a quiz that brings customers into their pub for a fun-filled evening that raises money for a worthy cause.

Pubs can register or find out more at the quiz website here: https://worldsbiggestquiz.pubaid.com/

Opportunity to play quiz digitally

For the first time, PubAid is working with online quiz platform Kwizzbit, which allows publicans to host a traditional, fun pub quiz on their smartphone, with technology making it easier to run and offering features that make it more engaging for customers and drive greater footfall into the pub.

If publicans are hosting their quiz with Kwizzbit, they can sign up any time to take part or if they want to receive a printed pack they have until 22 April. If signing up after this date they’ll receive a pack digitally to print themselves.

PubAid co-founder Des O’Flanagan said: “The quiz is completely free for pubs to run, offers customers a fun evening and raises huge sums for many charities, including Shelter. We are looking forward to the most successful ever quiz in May!”

Support Shelter and other good causes

Homeless charity Shelter was chosen as the quiz’s new partner following the Covid lockdown. Currently, 91 families become homeless every day in England. Money raised in the Quiz will help Shelter give information, advice and support to those facing homelessness. Pubs are encouraged to host the quiz in aid of Shelter, but have the freedom to support another charity, or divide funds raised between Shelter and a cause closer to home.

Event to bring community together

Chris Jowsey, CEO at Admiral Taverns, said: “We’re encouraging all our licensees to get involved in the World’s Biggest Pub Quiz, which is a fantastic opportunity to hold an event that brings the community together and raises money for charity.”

The World’s Biggest Pub Quiz was launched in 2016 and has raised a total of £750,000 for hundreds of charities.

Pub is The Hub is part of PubAid’s steering group, working to help spread the positive messages about pubs’ role at the heart of their local areas.