Hospitality Professionals Association Set to Discuss a Greener Future with Green Key and Marriott Hotels

HOSPA, the Hospitality Professionals Association, is set to host a networking event within the hospitality sector in association with Green Key and Marriott Hotels — focusing on the key issue of sustainability within the tourism industry.

The event will take place on Tuesday 26th April at the Marriott Hotel Regents Park, London, where attendees will hear from sustainability leads at Marriott Hotels about its ‘Serve 360’ global sustainability strategy and 2025 goals — as well as a contribution from Keep Britain Tidy about the Green Key eco-label for tourism and hospitality facilities.

The occasion is sponsored by Green Key, the leading standard for excellence in the field of environmental responsibility and sustainable operation in the industry. Hotels and other hospitality facilities that commit to carbon conscious practice are awarded this internationally recognised eco-label, demonstrating their compliance with a strict set of criteria.

This gathering of industry professionals will recognise the need to consider the environmental impact of the industry at a time when the climate crisis is at an all time high. Collective action is the only viable solution toward marked progress and at a time when sustainability is entering the agenda of many, events like this will prove pivotal going forward.

HOSPA has demonstrated its continued commitment to a greener industry, having recently published its Sustainability Toolkit — an approachable guide for hoteliers on how to adopt sustainable practices. The association is now encouraging its members to consider their carbon footprint and hopes events like this will shine a light on the need for urgency.

Jane Pendlebury, CEO of HOSPA, commented: “Events like this mark a changing of attitudes in the hospitality industry, towards one of awareness and consideration. The climate crisis is bigger than all of us and now, more than ever, there is a pressing need for business owners to consider their impact on the environment. Industry standards such as Green Key provide the critical structure needed to promote real change and offer a level of incentive to those willing to adopt sustainable practices. We are delighted that they are sponsoring the event and are confident the evening will provide a fresh perspective on what is arguably the most pressing issue in hospitality.”

The host, Marriott Hotels, is an industry leader in sustainable practice and is tirelessly working towards reducing its carbon footprint — building and operating sustainable hotels, which source responsibly. The international hotel chain, alongside HOSPA, is hoping to influence others to put their best foot forward in the battle against climate change.



Jane continued: “Late last year, we launched our sustainability toolkit, which was designed as an approachable touchpoint for those carbon conscious business owners looking to make a difference. This has been a great success and is only the beginning of our efforts against climate change. We hope to continue bringing hospitality professionals together, to combat key issues such as the one in question and hope this event is one of many going forward. There are some amazing people doing great things in UK hospitality and we must shine a light on this.”