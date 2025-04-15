Stonegate Celebrates the Individuality of Its Pub Estate with the Launch of ‘The People’s Pub’

Share Post Share Email

Stonegate Group has brought 220 pubs together under ‘The People’s Pub’ – celebrating the individuality of each pub while delivering consistency in quality, value, and experience.

Rolling out today, Tuesday 15th April, The People’s Pub aims to focus on enhancing what makes each pub special, with a renewed emphasis on championing local character and community connection.

While each of the 220 pubs within The People’s Pub will keep its own name and unique personality, they will be united by a consistent food and drink offer.

From the famously haunted Golden Fleece in York, to the gothic-themed Pit and Pendulum in Nottingham, to The Blob Shop in Liverpool, this is a collection that showcases the diversity and depth of the great British pub.

David McDowall, CEO at Stonegate Group, said: “Each of these pubs is unique, shaped by the brilliant General Managers who run them and the locals who bring them to life. These are places where strangers become regulars, everyone feels welcome, and where great entertainment, sport and food and drink are at the heart of the experience.”