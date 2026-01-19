Stonegate Group Partners with CALM to Tackle Suicide and Champion Mental Health Across the UK

Share Post Share Email

Stonegate Group has announced a two-year partnership with Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) to bring suicide prevention into the heart of Britain’s pubs, bars and venues.

The partnership reflects Stonegate’s mission to bring people together through its passion for great pubs, bars and venues and commitment to provides spaces where people feel connected, supported and able to talk.

Through its campaign, “Cheers to Checking In”, Stonegate aims to celebrate the power of social connection while tackling one of the most pressing issues of our time: suicide.

Every 90 minutes, someone in the UK dies by suicide. It’s the biggest killer of men under 50, and rates among young women under 24 are rising faster than ever. One in four people will experience suicidal thoughts in their lifetime, and within hospitality, one in two workers reports struggling with mental health. These aren’t just statistics – they represent lives, families and stories that touch Stonegate’s colleagues, guests and communities every day.

As the UK’s largest pub company, Stonegate is uniquely placed to make a difference. CALM’s messaging and support will be visible across Stonegate’s pubs, bars and venues through in-venue signage and digital screens – reaching people in the social spaces where conversations happen.

Stonegate’s pub teams, head office colleagues and partners will take part in fundraising and awareness activities throughout the partnership. For anyone who may be struggling, seeing that support at the right moment could help them feel less alone and encourage them to seek help.

Stonegate is planning a range of activities to celebrate the launch of the partnership, including a collaboration with Beavertown Brewery, an existing supporter of CALM, on a nationwide social activation from 19–25 January. Guests are encouraged to buy a pint of Beavertown in participating Stonegate venues, share a photo with a mate on social media ‘cheers-ing to checking in’, and enter for the chance to win prizes using #CheersToCheckingIn and #Beavertown. Prizes include £500 experience vouchers, £250 Ticketmaster vouchers and Beavertown merchandise hampers, all designed to encourage shared experiences and connection during January.

To underline the importance of this partnership, Stonegate will match all funds raised during the first week.

David McDowall, Stonegate Group CEO, said: “In the middle of a growing mental health crisis, CALM’s life-saving services have never been more important. The statistics aren’t just numbers – they are lives, families and stories that touch our colleagues, our guests and the communities we serve.

“CALM is an inspiring charity with a clear mission: to make sure no one feels suicide is their only option. Together, we can bring hope, raise vital funds and break the stigma. We’re proud to launch this partnership and will match all fundraising in its first week – because this work genuinely saves lives.”

CALM CEO, Simon Gunning, said: “We are incredibly proud to be joining Stonegate as their charity partner. They are at the heart of communities throughout the UK, and by platforming CALM and genuinely championing our mission they will undoubtedly go on to save countless lives. Cheers to them. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this vital partnership.”