Admiral Taverns Raises Over £80,255 for Claire House in 2025

Admiral Taverns raised more than £80,255 for its charity partner, Claire House Children’s Hospice, in 2025 following a series of fundraising initiatives that took place throughout the year, from charity walks to pub fun days.

Claire House helps seriously and terminally ill children to live life to the full by creating unforgettable experiences for the patients and their families. By providing specialist nursing, emotional support and end of life care, Claire House helps families through some of the most challenging times.

In May 2025, fundraising kicked off with Admiral employees, family and friends embarking on a 21.6km walk starting at Delamere Station and finishing at the Little Oak in Chester – part of Admiral’s award-winning community wet-led operator division, Proper Pubs. The walk alone raised £50,000.

Activities continued into the festive season with each Proper Pub operator being encouraged to host an array of fundraising events in aid of Claire House from 10th November – 21st December. Events ranged from Christmas jumper days to Christmas raffles with one pub, The New Inn in Mansfield, raising an incredible £1,000. As a result of this initiative, Proper Pubs successfully raised and donated an incredible £16,310 to Claire House just before Christmas.

Chris Jowsey, CEO of Admiral Taverns, said: “Claire House is an amazing charity that truly goes above and beyond to help children and their families get through some of the toughest moments in their lives. It’s been an honour to learn more about the fantastic work the team do and in turn, support them in their extremely important mission.

Over the last year everyone at Admiral Taverns, from head office employees to the field-ops team, licensees and operators, have come together to raise money for this fantastic charity and I’m truly in awe of the astonishing efforts. I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved in our fundraising mission over the last year and of course I am incredibly grateful for the remarkable generosity of our communities up and down the country.”

Lewis Croft, Corporate Fundraiser at Claire House Children Hospice, commented: “We have been complete blown away by all the support that everyone at Admiral Taverns has given to Claire House over the year. It really does mean the world to us and will make such a positive difference to the lives of our children and families.

From walks, runs, a duck race and skydives, the team has really gone above and beyond for us and we would like to say a massive thank you to everyone at Admiral Taverns for everything that they have done for Claire House so far.”

Admiral announced Claire House as its chosen charity partner at the start of 2025, committing to a two-year partnership.