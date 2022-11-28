Stonegate Pub Partners Announces Stars of Stonegate 2022 Winners

Share Tweet Share Email

Stonegate Pub Partners has announced its Stars of Stonegate for 2022. The Stars of Stonegate Pub Partners Awards recognise all the talent across its leased and tenanted estate, celebrating the exceptional work and dedication that has gone into making their businesses a success. Finalists spanned across ten categories, including Best Community Pub, Lifetime Achievement and Pub of the Year.

The awards ceremony was held on Thursday 24 November at Coombe Abbey and welcomed the finalists, members of their pub teams and their Regional Managers, along with the judges and Operations Board.

The categories and winners included:

Overall Pub of the Year – Woodman, Ruslip

North West Divisional Pub of the Year – Midway, Stockport

North East Divisional Pub of the Year – Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood

Central Divisional Pub of the Year – House in the Tree, Boddington

London/South East Pub of the Year – Woodman, Ruslip

South West Divisional Pub of the Year – White Horse, Hambrook

East Divisional Pub of the Year – Old Windmill, Coventry

South Coast Divisional Pub of the Year – Admiral Cunningham, Bracknell

Development Divisional Pub of the Year – Prince Charles, Forest Town

Lifetime Achievement Award – Rita Smith from Peter Kavanagh’s, Liverpool

Best Pub for Beer – Fountain Inn, Gloucester

Best Community Pub – Lion, Treorchy

Best Pub Garden – Blacksmith’s Sevenoaks

Best Newcomer – The Cock Inn, Potterspury

Best Pub for Sport – Stirrup Cup, Barton Seagrave

Most Improved Pub – White Horse, Dover

Nick Andrews, Managing Director of Stonegate Pub Partners, said:

“Congratulations to all of our Stars of Stonegate who have won awards and those who were nominated, you should all be very proud of your achievements and efforts.

“All of our Pub Partners are committed to growing their businesses and are actively involved with their local communities, putting their pubs are the heart of them. We support our Pub Partners at every step of their business journey and work with them to provide the support their businesses need. It is humbling to hear and celebrate so many success stories within our estate. At Stonegate Pub Partners we aim to raise the bar on the Great British pub for our people, guests and communities, through great offerings and brilliant community spaces.”

The Stars of Stonegate is just one way in which the company celebrate all their Pub Partners’ work and devotion to their businesses.

Over the past year, Stonegate Pub Partners has prioritised being the partner of choice, ensuring support is provided through the new pub support packages and innovative marketing opportunities, to allow its Partners to grow their local businesses within their communities.