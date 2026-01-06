Stonegate Pub Partners Invests A Record £12m In Its Pubs In The First Quarter Of The Year

Share Post Share Email

With A Further Pipeline Of Over £30m Planned For The Remainder Of The Year

Stonegate Group’s leased and tenanted division, Pub Partners, has delivered a record-breaking £12 million investment in the first quarter of its financial year, supporting its mission to help publicans thrive and keep pubs at the heart of communities across the UK.

Looking ahead, Pub Partners has confirmed a development pipeline of over £30 million for the remainder of the year, underlining Stonegate’s long-term commitment to supporting entrepreneurial publicans and investing in sustainable growth. This includes the launch of a new co-investment programme in early 2026, designed to unlock opportunities through targeted improvements to interiors, better use of outdoor spaces, and preparation for major trading events such as the FIFA World Cup 2026 – all aimed at delivering outstanding guest experiences.

The record Q1 investment forms part of a wider programme to enhance the service and support provided to its Publicans. Alongside property investment, Pub Partners continues to invest in new and enhanced tools designed to assist publicans run successful businesses, with the flexibility to access support and services at a time that works for them.

This includes its Trade on Tap online ordering platform, strengthening its central operations and communications capability and ongoing enhancements to Pub Hub and My Pub, which give publicans real-time visibility of performance insight, business data and practical tools to support decision-making and growth.

Dan Castle, Managing Director of Stonegate Pub Partners, said:

“Our record Q1 spend and £40m pipeline reflects our ongoing commitment to being a supportive, long-term partner to our publicans. We have a brilliantly diverse estate of businesses, each at the heart of their communities and run by some exceptional entrepreneurial partners.

“Alongside property investment, we’re continuing to innovate and improve the systems and support our publicans need to succeed. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made and excited about what’s to come as we continue to invest, improve and innovate.”

This latest investment programme reinforces Stonegate Pub Partners’ ongoing focus on collaboration, innovation and partnership, ensuring publicans have the resources and support to build sustainable, successful businesses.