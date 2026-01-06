You’re Invited to The Source Trade Show

Share Post Share Email

When it comes to food and drink, there’s no substitute for experiencing products firsthand. That’s why you won’t want to miss The Source trade showon Tuesday 3rd & Wednesday 4th February at Westpoint, Exeter.

Whether you’re in hospitality, catering, or food retail, this is your chance to start 2026 with a competitive edge.

Why The Source?

👀 See it. Taste it. Trust it. Experience hundreds of food and drink products in person – because nothing beats sampling before you buy.

Experience hundreds of food and drink products in person – because nothing beats sampling before you buy. 🛠️ Equip your business for success. From artisan ingredients to cutting-edge equipment, discover everything you need to grow, refine, or reinvent your offering.

From artisan ingredients to cutting-edge equipment, discover everything you need to grow, refine, or reinvent your offering. 💬 Meet the makers. Connect directly with suppliers and fellow professionals. Build relationships that spark new ideas and better deals.

Connect directly with suppliers and fellow professionals. Build relationships that spark new ideas and better deals. 🎯 Exclusive show-only offers. Take advantage of discounts and promotions available only to attendees.

Take advantage of discounts and promotions available only to attendees. 🚀 Leave inspired. Explore the latest trends, discover new favourites, and walk away with fresh thinking for the year ahead.

Register now and be part of the South West’s leading food & drink trade show.