Stratford Hotel Named Among The Top 10% In The World

A landmark 17th century hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon can proudly claim to be among the top 10% of hotels worldwide according to those who matter most – its guests.

The Swan’s Nest, which is run by Focus Hotels Management Ltd, has been recognised by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travellers’ Choice award winner.

The coveted Travellers’ Choice awards celebrate businesses that have consistently received great reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

The 72-bedroom Georgian townhouse hotel enjoys a serene setting overlooking the River Avon and is a short walk from Royal Shakespeare Theatre and the historic bustling town centre.

The landmark building was one of the earliest brick houses in the town, built around 1673, and the bricks are known to have been made on the site.

Focus Hotels have managed the Swan’s Nest since 2019.

Hotel Manager Kate Jeffries said: “For a small, independent, hotel, this is wonderful news, and it shows we are doing something right.

“As a hotel team, we work extremely hard to ensure that our guests have a very special experience when they visit Swan’s Nest Hotel. Ultimately, this accreditation to down to the whole team; the people make the place.”

“Having earned our position among the top 10% of hotels worldwide, we’ve now got to make sure we do everything we possibly can to stay there.”

Devin Grosse, Chief Executive Officer of Focus Hotels Management Ltd, said: “We are immensely proud of the Swan’s Nest for earning this coveted award.

“I know Kate is passionate about hospitality, and leads by example, and this is borne out by earning this well-deserved global recognition.

“It’s one thing to win an award which is determined by a panel of judges or industry experts, but to be named among the top 10% in the world because of the volume and nature of feedback from your guests is the most meaningful and valuable endorsement any hotel can receive.

“Focus Hotels puts guest sentiment at the heart of everything we do, and we are fully committed to doing everything we can to look after all our guests, and to look after our hotels on behalf of their owners.

“Kate and her team at the Swan’s Nest have clearly been putting people first and demonstrating that Focus Hotels is big enough to make a difference but small enough to care.”

John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor, said: “Earning a Travellers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests.

“With changing expectations, continued labour shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”