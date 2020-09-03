, Survival Strategies: Maximising Government Incentives

EAT OUT TO HELP OUT

It was widely reported that there were 10.5million meals claimed in the week that the Eat Out to Help Out scheme launched, indicating that consumers were looking to make the most of the discount on offer.This influx of sales meant that many sites had record weeks, and although it is early days, month end results for August are likely to look healthy with a welcomed boost in cash balances.

Whilst many operators are relishing increased covers, there is concern that this initial boost in sales is not necessarily an indication of future levels, and that September may experience a slump, with consumers unwilling to pay full prices or the novelty of eating out having worn off.

As such, it is particularly difficult for operators to use current trading levels to look forward and forecast for following months.At this early stage, with such volatility of consumer demand paired with the uncer- tainty of a second lockdown, longer-term planning remains almost as dif- ficult as before businesses reopened.

In order to try and streamline demand, some businesses may want to consider extending the scheme’s benefits to customers, either for Thursday’s or Friday’s in August, or into September and absorb the costs themselves. However, any decision to increase customer discounts will depend on the business’s discounting strategy.

Whilst it is unclear how the scheme will help long-term sales, it is clear that businesses signed up to the scheme are reaping large benefits, and it has certainly been worthwhile, if only in the short term.

REDUCTION OF VAT TO 5%

Whilst the reduced VAT rate does not apply to alcoholic beverages, its wide-ranging and provides a much-needed cashflow boost to all busi- nesses within the sector.Although some may choose to pass these sav- ings onto customers, the majority, who require the extra cash, are instead keeping them to help ensure the business’s survival.