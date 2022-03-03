Support For Ukraine

Share Tweet Share Email

Watching the heart-breaking scenes of the attack on Ukraine unfold makes us feel quite helpless here in the UK. Yet, one small gesture we can make is to address a basic need and contribute to food aid efforts.

Thousands of Ukrainians have fled their country to find a safe place with sympathetic neighbouring countries, many are at the border with Poland where donations of everyday items, from clothing to toiletries and food are being donated – our great friends at Oakland, the supply chain specialists, have organised a food relief effort in which we can show our support for those in need.

A plea for food from suppliers across the industry to aid people who’ve had to flee from Ukraine has been issued by Dean Atwell, Chief Executive, Oakland International Ltd: “We have today issued a call for support from the UK and Ireland food sector to assist our European friends so badly affected by the invasion of Ukraine. “Oakland is prepared to fund up to 50 trucks and drivers to take essential food items to the Eastern border of Poland and possibly into Ukraine if we can get through.

“We are involved in a sector which is famous for responding fast and achieving impossible targets – I am hoping that we can all publicise this request for support and rally together to get all 50 trucks dispatched between Wednesday and Friday this week.”

Charles Coleman, Sales Director, The Sausage Man UK Ltd

“When the call went out from Oakland for food donations for the people of Ukraine, we were very keen to support this initiative. I’m proud to say that we will be sending seven pallets of produce from The Sausage Man, including a selection of German style Beef and Turkey Burgers, Krakauer Bacon Frankfurters, and to accompany these, Baguettes and a range of mustard, mayonnaise, and burger sauces. We wish Oakland every success with the safe delivery of this aid and urge any other food suppliers to donate to this great cause.”

If anyone else is able to support with offers of full pallets or full trucks of food, please email ukraine@oakland-international.com