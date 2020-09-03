, Wadworths Introduces Own Discounting Scheme

Devizes-based brewer and retailer Wadworth has introduced its own Eat Out To Help Out scheme following the success with the government’s Eat Out To help Out scheme in August.

All managed pubs will be offering 20% off food between Monday and Wednesday throughout September with no spend limit on the discount. Six pubs have also added two alcoholic drink deals with £1 off a pint of Wadworth ale or £5 off a bottle of wine.

Nick Young, operations director for the managed pub estate, said: “We had a great August seeing so many new people coming to the pubs with Eat Out To Help Out and we wanted to encourage guests to keep coming back. By offering a ‘no spend limit’ on food, we’ve been able to enhance the offer to suit our customers going forward.”