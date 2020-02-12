Sustainability Report Shows Drinks Sector ‘Considerably Behind’

The drinks industry is lagging behind other business sectors in its approach to sustainability, according to a new report published this week.

The report commissioned byC&C Group plc has compiled is called “Drinks Industry Sustainability Index – Trends Report 2020” in collaboration with sustainable research company Footprint Intelligence, and analyses the extent to which the drinks industry is adopting sustainable strategies and practices for packaging, waste, water, emissions, energy, social impact and raw materials, and it found that the industry currently scores an average of just 4.8 out of 10 for the categories outlined.

Only 50% of glass containers are currently recycled, with bars, restaurants and pubs accounting for 200,000 tonnes of glass going to landfill each year the report said. It identified a number of practices that can help the industry reduce its carbon footprint. This includes around the areas of supply chains, packaging, waste and water usage.

C&C Group operations director Pat Morrissey said: “When we embarked on this project our objectives were clear – to build an accurate picture of sustainability in the sector and to offer insights that would enable businesses to make more informed decisions. I believe this inaugural report represents a solid start towards achieving our ambitious environmental targets, by offering a comprehensive and concise analysis of our current position and setting out a practical roadmap to help guide our industry in tackling the environmental challenges we face.”