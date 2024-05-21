Tailor-Made Designed Seating For You

Share Tweet Share Email

Have you recently taken over premises, just fancy a change or need to replace your tired old fixed seating and fixtures? At Drakes, we can help you realise your dreams with our bespoke furniture design service. Every week we build new tailor-made furniture up and down the UK, working with owners to come up with design concepts for fixed seating, booths and even bars and fixtures. We can take ideas from you, or your interior designer, or we can design something ourselves, all done efficiently, with professional quality and on time within budget.

Our service provides a unique opportunity to make your establishment stand out from others and add additional comfort for your customers.

We have been providing bars, pubs, restaurants, cafes, clubs, and hotels with high-quality furniture and fixtures for decades. We employ over 15 joiners, upholsterers, polishers and designers who are capable of installing fixed seating and bespoke joinery, new bars and full refurbishments, or simply making stools for the front of the bar, or providing quality tables that last. Our dedicated team are either time-served officially trained craftsmen or externally based professionals.

Got you interested? Let us give you a free quote or ask for professional advice.

We are available for a chat Monday – Thursday: 9.00 am > 4.00 pm and Friday: 9.00 am > 12.00 pm on 01422 839 690.

If you prefer, email us at sales@askdrake.com, and of course please visit our website www.askdrake.com to see some of our range and past work. We are also available on Facebook and Instagram, so give us a follow!