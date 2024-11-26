Take A Look Inside New Waterlooville Pub Following £320,000 Makeover

Share Post Share Email

The Woodman on London Road in Waterlooville reopened on Friday 15th November following a major investment of £320,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs – the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns – which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Emma Broomfield, Operator of The Woodman said:

“The Woodman looks absolutely fantastic and I am really excited to continue showing its brand-new look to the community along with everything that it has to offer!

“Thanks to the refurbishment, the pub now boasts a dedicated games area complete with its own bar, a pool table and television screens as well as brand new lighting and signage outside to greet visitors. We’ve also made significant upgrades to the garden – including installing a glass pergola, festoon lighting, heaters and even an outdoor television – so that it can be used all year round!”

Going forward, Emma hopes to introduce frequent fundraising events in aid of causes close to both her and the community’s hearts. Initially, she is looking to work alongside Sophie’s Legacy, a charity dedicated to supporting the families of children who are undergoing hospital treatment as well as Rowan’s Hospice – a local hospice just a stone’s throw away from The Woodman.

Emma added: “I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Proper Pubs for all the help they’ve provided to bring the vision to life, as well as my incredible team and the community for their ongoing support. I can’t wait to bring the pub back to the heart of the community for all to enjoy!”

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“The Woodman looks amazing and I am very proud of the hard work that the whole team has put in to making sure that the pub was ready to welcome back its customers. I would like to wish Emma and the whole team the very best of luck in their endeavours to cement The Woodman as the go-to community social hub.”

This year, operators across Proper Pubs’ estate are collecting as many advent calendars as possible to donate to local charities and communities in need as well as asking their customers to write Christmas Cards to those experiencing loneliness this Christmas.