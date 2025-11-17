Telford Community Pub Set to Relaunch Following Over £110,000 Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Popular community pub, The Malt Shovel in Telford, relaunched following a combined investment of more than £110,000 from experienced licensee, Alison Bolton and Admiral Taverns, the UK’s leading community pub company.

Inside, the Malt Shovel has been completely revitalised, creating a fresh and welcoming look while preserving the charm of its traditional features – including the much-loved open fireplace in the lounge and bar area. A stylish Honeysuckle-patterned wallpaper adds a soft splash of colour, tying the space together into a cosy and relaxing environment.

Local licensee, Alison Bolton, brings over five years of hospitality experience, an abundance of local knowledge and strong family-ties to the Malt Shovel. Passionate about the Telford community, she is committed to ensuring the pub remains a vibrant social hub for locals where everyone, including four-legged friends, feels welcome.

The pub officially relaunched on Friday 14th November.

Alison Bolton, Licensee at the Malt Shovel, commented: “I’m absolutely thrilled with the results of this investment and can’t wait to show off the final look to customers this afternoon. Whilst we may have a fresh new appearance, it’s the community that makes this pub what it is so it will be huge privilege to welcome everyone back through the doors once again. I’ve loved every moment here at the Malt Shovel and it means so much to be taking it forward into this exciting new chapter.

I’d like to thank everyone for their continued support, and of course Admiral Taverns for helping to make this transformation possible. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

As part of Alison’s commitment to providing great local entertainment and bringing people together, the pub offers a packed weekly schedule of events including dominoes on Mondays, quiz nights on Tuesdays and darts every Thursday. Looking ahead, Alison plans to introduce regular live music and themed events, with a Christmas fancy-dress party already on the horizon.

Dolores Quigley, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, commented: “I’d like to thank Alison for the passion, energy, and commitment she has brought to the Malt Shovel since taking over. She’s done a fantastic job at creating a thriving community pub that’s loved by locals and I’m confident it will continue to go from strength to strength under her care.

“On behalf of Admiral Taverns, I wish Alison and her team every success for the future.”