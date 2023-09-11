The Big Table Group Announces Acquisition Of Trg’s Leisure Division

Share Tweet Share Email

The Big Table Group, the operator of Las Iguanas, Bella Italia, Banana Tree, Café Rouge and Amalfi, has announced the acquisition of The Restaurant Group’s Leisure Division.

The division includes the brands Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Firejacks, Coast To Coast, Filling Station and EST, which now takes The Big Table Group to operating over 220 restaurants across the UK.

The make-up of the leisure division as a whole complements The Big Table Group’s existing portfolio, operating across both the family and experiential dining markets. The deal is expected to complete at the end of October 2023.

Commenting on the acquisition, Alan Morgan, Chief Executive Officer, The Big Table Group, said: “Creating, developing and acquiring brands that complement our existing portfolio whilst offering widespread consumer appeal is a fundamental part of our growth strategy. This exciting acquisition forms part of that strategy and we are delighted to be welcoming this new team in to The Big Table Group.”

Last year, The Big Table – which is backed by leading private equity group Epiris – announced the acquisition of Banana Tree, as part of its ongoing growth. Under its ownership, Banana Tree has since grown from nine to 15 sites, with plans to open at least a further three new locations before the end of the year.