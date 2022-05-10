The Changing Dynamics of Hospitality and the Future Hospitality Summit

Share Tweet Share Email

By Kunal Sawhney, CEO of Kalkine (www.kalkine.co.uk)

Changing dynamics of UK hospitality

The United Kingdom has one of the most diversified and dynamic hospitality industries in the world, and it was one of the reasons that the pandemic impacted it the most. It was one of the phases that risked undermining the resilience of the sector, and while the government came in support of the beleaguered industry, severe damage was done.

There have been efforts from the government and within the industry to increase the resilience of the sector and adopt innovative practices that empower growth and bolster productivity. In the last couple of decades, with the aggressive development of technology, the changes in the hospitality sector have become increasingly dynamic.

The government, apart from its Tourism Recovery Plan and High Streets Strategy, has been making efforts to strengthen the link between the domestic hospitality industry and international tourism so that developing the sector’s presence on the global stage can be strengthened.

Recently, UK Hospitality, along with the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and Social Enterprise UK has urged the government through an open letter to make the extra bank holiday that has been announced to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee, to be made permanent from 2023 onwards, so that small business owners can boost their team.

These and other topics will be under discussion at the Future Hospitality Summit later this month.

FHS LOOKS TO THE FUTURE

The Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) is returning to Saudi Arabia under the theme ‘Reimagined Horizons’. The summit, which will be held at the Riyadh Airport Marriott Hotel on 24-25 May 2022, will be in a new format. FHS Saudi Arabia, which takes place in May in Riyadh, and FHS Middle East, which takes place in September in Dubai, are being organised together and will kick off with a Moroccan-themed opening reception.

The summit has been organised by The Bench and MEED, which has made an all-out effort to bring three investment communities, Saudi Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC), Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF), and AVIADEV, under one roof. SEMARK, a Saudi-based organiser has designed the programme. Its focus is on the most talked-about aspect at present of human capital along with the future of hotel development, restaurant investment, etc.

The FHS summit in Saudi Arabia will showcase a series of getaways covering a plethora of topics that would also include the future of hotel asset management. The summit, amid the present staffing issues in the global hospitality market, will have a session on how leaders are tackling the concern of innovation and human capital in a fast-changing environment.

What will be on offer at FHS?

It is expected that more than 100 hospitality leaders will participate in the summit. In two days, they will have more than 40 opportunities to mull over, learn, and channelise in the region. The GRIF group, which will take the lead at the summit, will come up with a string of sessions devoted to the Kingdom’s Food and Beverages (F&B) investment scenario. The spotlight is likely to be on dining trends, concepts, and new brands. It will also include easing restaurant technology along with food security.

As per The Bench, various FHS dialogues are going to emphasise the economic outlook, destination development pipeline, and the investment climate.