The Crown Inn, Upton, Wins a 2022 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for Restaurants

The Crown Inn, Upton today announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner for restaurants. The award celebrates businesses that have received great traveler reviews from diners around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, The Crown Inn stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to its guests. It can be officially be called on of the top 10% of restaurants throughout the world.

Says Owner and Chef Dave Watts, who trained with Raymond Blanc and Gary Jones at the prestigious Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons: ‘We’re really excited to have been awarded the Travelers’ Choice Award again, it means a great deal that our guests consistently feel they have had a top-notch experience. One of our aims is to ensure they get a warm welcome and leave wanting to come back again and again.’

“Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winners,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travelers’ new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”