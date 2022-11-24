The Drinks Trust’s Energy Crisis Fund is Now Open for Applications

Share Tweet Share Email

As the hospitality and licensed on trade sector struggles with rising energy costs, the Drinks Trust has opened applications to its energy fund.

It is widely known that the hospitality industry workforce now faces the combination of rising prices, rocketing food and energy costs and the prospect of recession as the vital Christmas trading period approaches.

According to a recent survey produced by UKHospitality, the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) and Hospitality Ulster, more than a third of the UK’s hospitality sector is at risk of business failure in early 2023 due to the cost of living crisis.

The prospect of business closures will further exacerbate the profound financial hardship being experienced by many within the industry workforce. With the increased cost of energy and food has now put many individuals in energy poverty.

To address this, The Drinks Trust is now opening applications to the Energy Crisis Fund, a grant-giving initiative to support industry colleagues struggling to pay gas and electricity bills and otherwise unable to heat and power their homes this winter.

With the support of leading industry businesses, The Drinks Trust has fundraised over £150,000 to date to support the people of the drinks and wet-led hospitality industry. Further donations to the fund are welcomed and will allow The Drinks Trust to provide much-needed support into 2023.

Ross Carter, The Drinks Trust Chief Executive, commented: “The support we can offer is thanks to the generous support of industry business and organisations who have understood the acute hardship faced by many of our colleagues. We could encourage more businesses to do the same, and join our donors and us in delivering what support we can.”

Pam Rowan, Human Resources Director at Pernod Ricard UK, commented: “We are acutely aware this year continues to be a tough year for many and it’s important to us that we continue to support those in the hospitality industry. We have been long supporters of The Drinks Trust’s work and we know this significant contribution to the Energy Crisis Fund will have a positive impact on those who need a helping hand this winter.”

The Energy Crisis Fund will be distributed in grants of £350 per person, and applications will be open on Monday 7th November. Applicants will be assessed and prioritised based on their financial circumstances.

To find out more about The Drinks Trust’s Emergency Energy Crisis Fund and how to apply, please visit: www.drinkstrust.org.uk/get-help/assist/emergency-energy-crisis-fund

If you would like to support the Fund, please get in touch with The Drinks Trust Fundraising team to find out more: partnerships@drinkstrust.org.uk or donate https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Emergency-Energy-Crisis