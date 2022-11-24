Greater Manchester Launches Christmas Campaign to Save its Hospitality Sector

Share Tweet Share Email

With just one month to go until Christmas, Greater Manchester’s Night Time Economy Adviser has launched a festive campaign to support the city-region’s hospitality industry.

‘Give the Gift of Going Out’ aims to help the struggling sector by encouraging the public to support their favourite restaurants, bars, hotels, theatres and live gig venues by gifting family and friends a night out this Christmas.

The campaign will draw attention to local venues which provide Christmas gift vouchers or deposit bookings, and aims to remind the public of different present ideas, while simultaneously promoting the joy of spending time with loved ones.

Venues supporting the campaign and offering Christmas vouchers include Cocoa Cabana Chocolatiers, Alex’s Bakery, The Barking Dog Urmston, Atlas Bar, Three Little Words, Albert’s Schloss, Calcio! sports bar, 53Two, Riva Altrincham and Another Hand.

Restaurants include Abeja Tapas Bar in Stockport, A Tavola Gastronomia Siciliana in High Peak, WOOD Manchester, Con Club in Altrincham, Hawksmoor, Menagerie, the Northern Quarter’s Cane & Grain, and Platzki while hotels supporting the initiative include the King Street Townhouse, Hotel Football in Old Trafford and Motel One.

Meanwhile, Junkyard Golf, Base Bar, The Royal Exchange, The Palace Theatre, The Opera House and The Stoller Hall are also taking part, with further operators to be announced over the next month.

Sacha Lord, the city-region’s Night Time Economy Adviser, who is leading the campaign, said,